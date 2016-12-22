Suspect arrested in connection to Kingstree armed robbery

WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD)- The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an man in connection to the December 9, 2016 armed robbery at Buster Graham’s Club in Kingstree.

According to authorities David Jeffrey Major has been charged with Robbery/Armed Robbery in connection to the incident.

Thursday, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office along with the Kingstree Police Department apprehended Major at Hampton Place Apartments in Kingstree.

Major will appear before a Williamsburg County Magistrate for an explanation of the charges against him.

The suspect will remain in the Williamsburg County Detention Center until bond is posted.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.