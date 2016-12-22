Emergency plane landing on Capers Island Beach

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Authorities responded to Capers Island Beach to assist with the investigation of an emergency plane landing on Thursday.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 1:00 p.m., deputies responded to Capers Island Beach to assist with the investigation of an emergency landing of a Cessna airplane.

Based on initial reports the sheriff’s office received from emergency personnel, no injuries have been reported.

It is unknown why the plane made an emergency landing.

Officials have no additional information at this time.