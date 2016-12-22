BSCO arrest man wanted on Distribution of Marijuana charge

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD)- The Berkeley County Sheriff Office has arrested a man who was wanted on a Distribution of Marijuana charge.

On Wednesday, Berkeley County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office with locating 29-year-old Da’Shawn Ta’Ron Broughton of Ladson, for warrants relating to a Distribution of Marijuana charge.

When BCSO deputies arrived to Broughton’s residence they were greeted with a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside.

Upon locating Broughton, the homeowner granted consent for a search of the residence. That search resulted in the location of 5.63 pounds of marijuana, 7 tablets of Oxycontin and $6,355 in US currency. The currency was located very close to the marijuana.

Broughton was booked into the Hill Finklea Detention Center to await warrant service and a bond hearing.