Be weary of holiday scammers

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)– It is common for holiday scammers to target people during the month of giving.

A suspicious social media post about a possible robbery leaving a family in need has people in one Berkeley County neighborhood worried they fell victim to a holiday scam. We looked into the post and spoke with authorities to find out if people’s trust had been betrayed.

A heart-wrenching post on Facebook caught the eyes of neighbors of a Cane Bay subdivision in Summerville. A woman posted on a neighborhood group page warning neighbors about a possible thief who stole packages from her porch and gifts from under her tree.

The original post did not ask for donations but neighbors jumped at the opportunity to help the family during the holidays. We spoke to a neighbor who sent money to her via PayPal. He wished to stay anonymous.

“It pulls at the heart strings, especially at this time of the year. You certainly don’t want that to happen at any time but it was really sad to hear,” said a neighbor.

The neighbor says he didn’t see any red flags when he first saw the post.

“We looked at it and he said he had spoken to the women over Facebook messenger and everything looked legit so decided to donate her some money,” said a neighbor.

He was not alone, others in the neighborhood were ready and willing to pay it forward.

“There were certainly people who indicated they donated hundreds if not thousands of dollars. One woman indicated she bought about $900 of gifts for the children,” said the neighbor.

A few days after the post was posted, neighbors began to notice inconsistencies in the woman’s story. Some neighbors told us she had written similar posts before and was selling the donated gifts on different swap sites.

Berkeley County Sheriffs Department investigated the incident and said although some details appear abnormal the report seems legitimate.

Some neighbors still worry they were taken advantage of during the season of giving.

“It always feels bad to be the sucker but I think at this time of the year its particularly difficult because everyone is in a holiday spirit, thinking positive thoughts and family oriented and to see someone possibly take advantage of that is not a good feeling,” said the neighbor.