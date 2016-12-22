Authorities ask for help in search for wanted woman

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The Charleston County Sheriff’s department is asking for help in search for a wanted woman.

Lacie Nicole Brewer is wanted for Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses and Receiving/Possession of Stolen Goods.

Brewer is described as a 28-year-old, white, female, with brown hair and green eyes, that is 5’8″ and weighs approximately 165 lbs.

Should anyone have information about Brewer they are asked to please cal Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at (873)723-7200 or Detective Mike Thompson at (843)529-6202.