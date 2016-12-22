Armed robbers force Burger King employees into freezer

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) -The Summerville Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding the suspects behind an armed robbery at the Burger King on Trolley Road on Saturday.

One of the victims told police they were taking garbage out to the dumpster with a fellow colleague when an unknown suspect came out from behind the dumpster with a gun. The suspect pointed the gun at the victims and walked them into the back the entrance of the Burger King.

The suspect then told the victims to get on their knees in front of the manager’s office. One victim was then told to get up and go into the managers office.

The police reports states both victims were then told by two suspects to get in the freezer and close the door. A little while later, the suspects returned to the freezer and demanded they give them their cellphones. After the victims handed over their cellphones, the freezer door was closed once again.

One of the victims says after about 30 minutes, they decided to get out of the freezer and run to a nearby Circle K where they called and met authorities.

The first suspect is described as wearing black pants, a black long sleeve shirt (long john style), a black skully-style mask, of medium height, stocky, and armed with a two tone, silver/black frame semi-automatic handgun.

The second suspect is described as wearing a white sweater, a “hat mask”, of slender build, tall, and armed with a snub nose revolver.

In their statements, the victims told police both suspects pointed their firearms at them throughout the incident. At one point, they held a gun to the back of one of the head of one of the victims and told them to open the safe.