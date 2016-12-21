Teen pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg Co.

WBTW Staff Published:
WCBD-deadly crash no text

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – A teenager was killed after being hit Tuesday evening in Williamsburg County.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight says 19-year-old Darrius Johnson from the Kingstree area died of injuries sustained by the impact on Fp Guerry Road near Saxon Road.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

LCpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a the pedestrian was hit and killed by a 2001 Dodge truck.

No one in the truck was injured.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s