Teen pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Williamsburg Co.

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – A teenager was killed after being hit Tuesday evening in Williamsburg County.

Williamsburg County Coroner Harrison McKnight says 19-year-old Darrius Johnson from the Kingstree area died of injuries sustained by the impact on Fp Guerry Road near Saxon Road.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

LCpl. David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says a the pedestrian was hit and killed by a 2001 Dodge truck.

No one in the truck was injured.

The Highway Patrol continues to investigate the collision.