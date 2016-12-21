SCDOT awards contract for I-26 Volvo Interchange

BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) -The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announces the awarding of a contract with Conti Enterprises, Inc.to construct the new interchange on I-26 that will provide convenient interstate access for the new $500 million Volvo plant under construction in Berkeley County.

The $44 million interchange will connect I-26 to the new Volvo Car Drive which leads to Camp Hall Commerce Park and the Volvo manufacturing plant. The new interchange will be located approximately at mile marker 189, between the Ridgeville Road exit (187) and the Jedburg Road exit (194).

Secretary of Transportation Christy Hall said the interchange project is a prime example of how transportation supports economic development in the state. “Volvo recognized South Carolina’s favorable business climate in selecting this location which includes an existing interstate highway and proximity to the Port of Charleston. The construction of this interchange is an important step in providing an interconnected system for driving the state’s economic engine” said Hall.

SCDOT Commissioner Robby Robbins, who represents the 1stCongressional District is ready to get the road work underway. “SCDOT is excited to assist the SC Department of Commerce in delivering this project to meet Volvo’s and their suppliers needs when the plant opens. We appreciate the great partnerships we have at the state and local level, which are essential to making a project like this successful” said Robbins.

The interchange is being delivered in an accelerated fashion by utilizing the innovative design-build approach. Conti Enterprises, Inc. and their lead design firm Johnson, Mirmiran & Thompson. (JMT) will finalize the design details of the project over the next several months and begin construction as soon as possible. Completion of the interchange is expected in late winter/early spring of 2019.

A rendering of the completed project is available in this link:http://www.scdot-transfer.org/SCDOTphotos/I26VolvoRendering.pdf