CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspected thieves. Surveillance camera shows the two people who police believe stole a $10,000 coin silver milk pitcher from Golden & Associates Antiques located at 206 King St. in downtown Charleston.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 and ask for the Charleston Police Department Detective on duty.