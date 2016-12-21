NORAD prepares annual Santa Tracker for Christmas weekend

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — This weekend, Santa will hit the skies, defying the laws of physics to deliver presents to children all over the world in a single night.

NORAD has been tracking Old St. Nick since 1955, employing satellite systems, high-powered radar and jet planes.

On the website you can find games, activities, training maps and even Santa cams.

Starting on the morning of Christmas Eve, website visitors can watch Santa prepare for his flight.

Starting at 4 a.m. you can call in and speak to a live phone operator for help on tracking Santa and you can event track Santa via apps and social media.