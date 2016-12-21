(WCBD) — You could win a ‘Famously Hot New Year in Columbia,’ South Carolina’s largest New Year’s Eve Free party.

The prize includes:

One night stay at the USC Wyndham Garden Inn + welcome bottle of champagne

$50 dinner certificate to Yesterday’s

$25 gift certificate to Grill Marks

$10 certificate to Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria for a free pizza at the FHNY event

$10 Breakfast Certificate at Lizard’s Thicket Restaurants.

The contest goes from Wednesday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 28.

