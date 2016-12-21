Famously Hot New Year in Columbia

(WCBD) — You could win a ‘Famously Hot New Year in Columbia,’ South Carolina’s largest New Year’s Eve Free party.

The prize includes:

  • One night stay at the USC Wyndham Garden Inn + welcome bottle of champagne
  • $50 dinner certificate to Yesterday’s
  • $25 gift certificate to Grill Marks
  • $10 certificate to Persona Wood Fired Pizzeria for a free pizza at the FHNY event
  • $10 Breakfast Certificate at Lizard’s Thicket Restaurants.

The contest goes from Wednesday, December 21 through Wednesday, December 28.

Click here for the full contest rules

 

