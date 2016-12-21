Deputies investigate man shot in face in North Charleston

By Published:
WCBD-Shooting gun bullets

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) -Monday afternoon Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Sweetgrass Mobile Home Park to investigate a report of a shots fired.

Upon arrival deputies identified a victim that was involved in an altercation with an unknown person when the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Trident Hospital, where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The victim is listed in fair condition.

Authorities have no information on the suspects.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s