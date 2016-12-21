Deputies investigate man shot in face in North Charleston

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) -Monday afternoon Charleston County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to Sweetgrass Mobile Home Park to investigate a report of a shots fired.

Upon arrival deputies identified a victim that was involved in an altercation with an unknown person when the shooting occurred.

After the shooting, the victim drove himself to Trident Hospital, where he is currently being treated for a gunshot wound to the face. The victim is listed in fair condition.

Authorities have no information on the suspects.