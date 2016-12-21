Clemson, South Carolina meet on the basketball court

COLUMBIA, S.C. – It’s a rivalry that dates more than one-hundred years. Anytime the two schools meet, it receives national notice.

Wednesday’s meeting between Clemson (8-2) and No. 20/22 South Carolina (9-1) feature two of the hottest schools in the country.

Brad Brownell’s Tigers have won six games in a row, and are also 2-0 against SEC opponents this year.

South Carolina is coming off a road win at South Florida, and Wednesday’s game in Columbia should be quite an advantage for a Gamecock team that is 7-0 at Colonial Life Arena this season.

Clemson hasn’t beat a Top-25 South Carolina basketball team since the 1997-1998 season, something they look to do Wednesday night.