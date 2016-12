BERKELEY, S.C. (WCBD) -Santee Cooper has scheduled a brief planned outage for 7 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2017.

The outage is being held to repair the main line that feeds the St. Stephen substation.

The outage, which is expected to last around one hour, will affect about 1,000 Santee Cooper residential and commercial customers in the St. Stephen area.