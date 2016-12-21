Bond set for men accused of stealing ATM at Mount Pleasant gas station

Ernest Davis and Joseph Cobb
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — The two men accused of stealing a gas station’s ATM and leading deputies on a chase through Mount Pleasant appeared in bond court on Wednesday morning.

The driver, Joseph Edward Cobb, 50, was trapped by the ATM which landed on him after the Ford Explorer rolled over during the police chase. The passenger, Ernest Clifton Davis, 48, was removed from the vehicle and arrested. He is facing one charge for burglary second degree.

Officials say the two stole the ATM from the Citgo gas station on Highway 52 in St. Stephen early Monday morning.

Ernest Davis and Joseph Cobb were both given a $100,000 bond for burglary. Cobb was also given a $25,000 bond for failing to stop for blue lights and $25,000 for having a stolen vehicle.

Both Cobb and Davis have extensive criminal histories and both are prevented from possessing a firearm.

Cobb and Davis are due in court on February 10, and again on April 21.

 

 

