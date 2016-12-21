Aria Child recalls strollers due to laceration and fall hazards

(WCBD) — Aria Child is recalling its Qbit strollers after it was discovered that a gap in the stroller’s folding side hinge can pinch a caregiver’s hand during unfolding, posing a laceration hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. In addition, the stroller can fold unexpectedly during use, posing an injury and fall hazard to the caregiver and child.

An estimated 29,400 strollers manufactured from March 25, 2015 through March 9, 2016 were recalled.

The firm has received five reports of consumers being pinched by the stroller hinge mechanism, resulting in four consumers needing stitches for cuts. In addition, there were 71 reports of the stroller unexpectedly folding during use, resulting in 12 minor bumps or bruises to a child or caregiver and one fractured wrist and elbow to an adult due to a fall.

This recall involves the gb Qbit lightweight stroller for children up to 50 pounds. The recalled strollers have 4 sets of two wheels, a five-point harnessed restraint system, a full-sized reclining seat, a storage basket, a removable cup holder and a travel storage bag. The strollers can also be used as a travel system with infant carriers.

The strollers are mostly black with an accent color. The “gb” red box logo is printed on the harness and on both sides of the stroller legs and “Qbit” is printed in white on the stroller legs.

The strollers were sold at Babies R US and other retail stores nationwide,and several online retailers from May 2015 through November 2016 for about $180.

The model number and date of manufacture are printed on a sticker on the rear leg of the stroller, directly above the wheels, next to the storage basket.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled strollers and contact Aria Child for a free replacement stroller. To order a replacement, you can call Aria Child toll-free at 888-591-5540 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.ariachild.com and click on “Qbit Lightweight Stroller Voluntary Recall Information” for more information.