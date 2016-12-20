Woman making $200 a day by selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WCMH) — A Florida woman says she’s been making up to $200 a day by selling positive pregnancy tests on Craigslist.

The woman, who doesn’t want to be identified, got the idea after looking online for a job she could do while she was pregnant.

“$200 in a day off, something I have to do no matter what,” the woman told WJAX-TV. “Me being in college working on a bachelor’s and needing all this money to pay for a degree, this was a no-brainer.”

She offers a positive pregnancy test for $30 a pop. WJAX-TV had an intern met up with the woman, and after using the bathroom, she handed over a positive test.

The woman said dozens of people contact her to meet up. She said she never asks what they do with the pregnancy tests, but similar ads from other women online advertise it to simply play a prank or as a way to get a guy to pop the question.

“I don’t see how you could trap a man,” the woman said.

The whole thing is technically legal, but law and safety experts warn it could get the buyer in trouble depending on how they use the pregnancy test.

“Fraud is the first thing that comes to my mind,” law and safety expert Dale Carson said. “This is the kind of thing that makes legislators go ‘we need to pass a law that says you can’t do this.”