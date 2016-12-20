Summerville sweet treat spreads across Southeast

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCBD) — Carolina Cotton Candy began in 1987 as just a cart full of cotton candy to sell.

About year later, the original owner set up shop in an 1,100 square foot house. In 2015, Elizabeth Sanders and her partner took over the the business. They recently expanded the facility into a warehouse.

The company produces packaged cotton candy and candy apples to sell to grocery stores, distribution facilities, and candy shops.

The new warehouse allows the 14 employees to make the candy quicker and easier.

The company ships the treats all over the Southeast, including Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia, and of course, across the Palmetto State.

The owners also welcome locals and visitors to shop in its Summerville location. They sell individual bags of cotton candy and candy apples, or you can buy by the case.

The facility is located at 607 Boonehill Road in Summerville.