NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -Fire crews responded to a blaze at a multi-family dwelling Monday afternoon.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department fire was located on S. Rhett between Orangeburg St. and Helm Ave.

The fire has been extinguished, crews remain on scene overhauling, investigating, and working to assists displaced residents.

