Identity released: Pedestrian killed on Ashley Phosphate Road

DORCHESTER, S.C.(WCBD) -Emergency crews responded to a fatal accident on Ashley Phosphate Rd. Tuesday evening.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol officers responded to a pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles on Ashley Phosphate Rd. near the intersection of Dorchester Manor Blvd.

A trunk and SUV were traveling southbound on Ashley Phosphate Rd., the truck struck a pedestrian crossing the street. The pedestrian was then struck again by the SUV.

The pedestrian has been identified as 56 year old Susan Hartley from Ladson.

According to the coroner, Hartley died on scene. We’re told no charges have been filed in this case.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.