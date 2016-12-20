Deadline closing to ship gifts in time for holidays

If you are planning to ship any gifts this holiday season, your window is narrowing to get those gifts on doorsteps by Christmas Day. Pak Mail in Mt. Pleasant says they had a couple hundred customers shipping packages on Monday alone.

Owner, Bill Pysh, says, “Really really busy. It’s been busy the past week, yesterday was really busy.”

Pak Mail allows their customers to compare rates from UPS, FEDEX, and the US Postal Service. They say during a delivery to the post office yesterday, it was a madhouse.

Pysh says, “All I saw was like a mob through the window. We usually have to make a delivery there late in the day, and it was unbelievable.”

With only four days before Christmas, there’s not much time left to ship gifts, but Pak Mail says it’s not too late.

Pysh says, “It’s really not too late til Friday.”

But the longer you wait, the more you have to pay.

Pysh says, “Starting tomorrow, we will actually be recommending more UPS packages, FEDEX packages. They are a little bit faster even on the ground packages.”

And the farther it’s traveling and the faster it needs to be there, the bigger the price tag.

Pysh says, “On the ground, you’re not talking a lot, but when you get to shipping by air, you’re talking twice as much depending on the size of the box.”

He says if you are shipping at the last minute, trying to keep the boxes small can help you get the gift to it’s destination quicker and cheaper.