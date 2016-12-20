Charges filed in 11-year-old Brandy Hanna case

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) -A suspect has been charged with Obstruction of Justice in the 11-year-old Brandy Hanna case.

On December 12, 2016 Garland Eugene Lankford, former boyfriend of Hanna, was charged by North Charleston Police with Obstruction of Justice in connection to the 2005 disappearance of Brandy Hanna.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Lankford was book in to the county jail on December 20 for Obstructing Justice and Failure to Pay Child Support. He is scheduled to appear in bond court on Tuesday, December 21.

According to the affidavit, Lankford provide false and misleading statements regarding the disappearance of Brandy Renee Hanna, who was reported missing in May of 2005. Officially declared Hanna deceased in August of 2013. Hanna is believed to be the victim of a homicide.

Investigator Sgt. Ron Lacher says they are waiting on two more people to come forward, who detectives know are somehow connected the investigation. If they do not come forward, charges may come.

In May of 2005 a missing person report was filed with the North Charleston Police Department indicating that Hanna had not been seen or heard from since Friday, May 20, 2005 when she seemingly vanished.

Lankford was Hanna’s current boyfriend at the time of her disappearance and had lived with her until approximately May 6, 2005. Lankford’s initial statement to police was that he had plans to see Hanna on the night of Friday, May 20, 2005 but had worked late and wasn’t able to meet her. He stated that he was never present at Hanna’s apartment nor did he see her at all on Friday, May 20, 2005 due to working late.

Detectives were able to obtain time sheets from the defendant’s employer showing this statement to be false.

Phone records show Lankford talking to Hanna that evening. During the statement provided by the Lankford on December 12, 2016, he altered his original statement and informed detectives that he may have gone to Hanna’s apartment and spent time with her on Friday, May 20, 2005.