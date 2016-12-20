Berkeley County Seeks Attorney General Opinion on Accommodation Tax

Press Release Published: Updated:
WCBD News 2

MONCKS CORNER, SC – Following County Council’s vote at their December 12th meeting to seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General on the makeup and responsibilities of the Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee, Berkeley County Attorney John O. Williams submitted a formal request to Alan Wilson’s office Monday.

In his letter to the Attorney General, Williams asks General Wilson for an opinion “regarding the requirements for membership to serve on an Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee and regarding the proper use of revenue from the local accommodations tax.”

County Council delayed voting on the disbursement of the Accommodation Tax funds, until the Attorney General’s opinion is received.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s