Berkeley County Seeks Attorney General Opinion on Accommodation Tax

MONCKS CORNER, SC – Following County Council’s vote at their December 12th meeting to seek a legal opinion from the Attorney General on the makeup and responsibilities of the Accommodation Tax Advisory Committee, Berkeley County Attorney John O. Williams submitted a formal request to Alan Wilson’s office Monday.

In his letter to the Attorney General, Williams asks General Wilson for an opinion “regarding the requirements for membership to serve on an Accommodations Tax Advisory Committee and regarding the proper use of revenue from the local accommodations tax.”

County Council delayed voting on the disbursement of the Accommodation Tax funds, until the Attorney General’s opinion is received.