News 2 holds Identity Safe Recycling Day at Goodwill Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is teaming up with Goodwill for ‘Identity Safe Recycling Day.’

On Saturday, January 7, you are invited to bring your old documents and computers to the Goodwill located on 6603 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, and have them properly recycled. Gather up the personal documents, etc., you’ve been saving since the spring and get everything shredded.

And if you have old computers, laptops, etc., you’ll never use again, bring those, too. Goodwill will be there and will strip the hard drives and either recycle or refurbish old electronics.

The recycling event is held from 9 a.m. to noon.

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.