News 2 holds Identity Safe Recycling Day at Goodwill Saturday

Tori headshot By Published: Updated:
identity-safe-recycling-day-wbcd

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — News 2 is teaming up with Goodwill for ‘Identity Safe Recycling Day.’

On Saturday, January 7, you are invited to bring your old documents and computers to the Goodwill located on 6603 Rivers Avenue in North Charleston, and have them properly recycled. Gather up the personal documents, etc., you’ve been saving since the spring and get everything shredded.

And if you have old computers, laptops, etc., you’ll never use again, bring those, too.  Goodwill will be there and will strip the hard drives and either recycle or refurbish old electronics.

The recycling event is held from 9 a.m. to noon.

goodwill-shred-it-jan-2017-1000x300

Keep checking counton2.com for real-time updates on this story. To get breaking news alerts, download the free News 2 App for iPhone or Android.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s