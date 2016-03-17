A second arrest made in shooting death of Patrick Moffly

CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — The Charleston Police Department  announced tonight that they have  made a second arrest in the shooting death of College of Charleston student, Patrick Moffly that took place in March of 2016.

John Jonny Glover, 22,of Minnie Street has been charged with murder and is currently being held at Al Cannon Detention center.

This comes after the initial arrest of Charles Edward Mungin III, 21, of West Ashley who was also taken into custody and charged with murder in 2016 just weeks after Moffly was found shot.

Police responded to a shooting at 97 Smith Street on Friday, March 4 2016 at about 4:00 p.m. Where officers found 23-year-old Patrick Moffly from Awendaw lying on the floor with a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Moffly was transported to MUSC where he later died. 

Investigators say Mungin went to Smith Street to meet with Moffly to buy drugs. During the transaction, an altercation took place and Moffly was shot. Detectives are still working to identify other suspects involved in this crime.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111 or Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 and ask for the on-duty Central detective.

